Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Celebrated by RIE Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: To honour the legacy of two great leaders of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. RIE, Bhubaneswar celebrated their birth anniversary on 2nd October 2024 in the Conference Hall. The occasion was marked by a cleanliness drive as part of Swachhata Abhiyan campaign.

Led by Prof. P. C. Agarwal, Principal, Prof. Manasi Goswami, Dean of Instructions, the staff members and students paid floral tributes. Prof.P.C.Agarwal, Principal, addressing the students and staff, spoke about the importance of understanding true potential of Gandhian philosophy, universal values and his experiments on education. His teachings on non-violence, peace, justice, and equality continue to inspire the country and world. The values of simplicity, honesty and dedication of Lal Bahadur Shastri will continue to inspire future generations, he said.

Prof.Manasi Goswami, Dean of Instructions in her address outlined the learning’s from the life and philosophy of the two great leaders by future teachers and teacher educators. The students and staff in their speech mentioned about the life history and contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri for the nation. The welcome address was given by Dr.Kalinga Ketaki, Coordinator and Head, Department of Social Science and Humanities of the Institute. Head of the Department of Education, Prof.Laxmidhar Behera and Headmaster Demonstration Multipurpose (DM) School, Shri A.Mishra were present on the occasion.Shri. Phool Chand Meena, Administrative Officer offered the vote of thanks.