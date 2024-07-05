BIPF’s ‘Professor Ghanashyam Dash Scholarship’ (PGDS) 2023 awardees felicitated

· Covers up to 90% of the academic fees and eligible expenses for selected candidates · Total of 6 scholarships awarded, Reserves a maximum of INR 6 lakhs per awardee · Entries for the academic year 2024-2025 to open in August

Bhubaneswar : Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF), the social development arm of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) felicitated the recipients of the ‘Professor Ghanashyam Dash Scholarship for Higher Education’ (PGDS) for the academic year 2023-2024 today.

Every year the PGDS annual scholarship is awarded to six meritorious students (domicile of Odisha) to facilitate higher education in the fields of engineering, medicine and liberal arts across India. In the 19th edition of the PGDS initiative, four students—Mr. K.V.M Prassana Kumar, Mr. Priyanshu Panda, Mr. Himanshu Sekhar Patra, and Ms. Priyanka Dalai—have been awarded scholarships to pursue engineering at IIIT Dharwad, IIT Madras, IGIT Sarang, and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, respectively. Additionally, Mr. Prayas Rout and Ms. Abhipsa Chowdhury have been awarded scholarships to pursue medicine at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The students were felicitated in the esteemed presence of Guest of Honour, Executive Director & CEO of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas; Trustee & Founder CEO of Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation, Ms. Shaifalika Panda, along with other distinguished senior officials from BIPF.

The PGDS initiative covers upto 90% of the academic fees and eligible expenses for selected candidates. It reserves a maximum of INR 6 lakhs per awardee to support the students in completing their four-year professional studies.

Beyond financial support, recipients are also eligible for ‘Utsah,’ an exclusive mentorship program run by BIPF. Through this program, students receive mentorship from IMFA executives, providing regular counseling, moral support, academic guidance, networking opportunities, and assistance in realizing their full potential for a well-planned career trajectory.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Shaifalika Panda- Trustee & Founder CEO, Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation, elaborated, “Education has the power to transform. The PGDS was instituted with the aim to contribute to a progressive-inclusive-equitable society where ‘no one is left behind’. This opportunity allows our recipients to unleash themselves from the shackles of their socio-economic barriers onto their journey of professional success.”

Furthermore, Guest of Honour, Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, emphasized that true success stems from integrity and values, and said, “While academic excellence is crucial, it is your societal contributions that will determine your lasting achievements. Balance your academic pursuits with nurturing humanity and actively serve the community to make a meaningful impact.”

Instituted in 2005 by IMFA, this scholarship is named after the renowned historian Late Prof. Ghanashyam Dash, father of late Mrs. Ila Panda. It aims to provide equal opportunity through financial assistance to meritorious students and facilitate higher education. PGDS 2024 application process will begin in August 2024 through the BIPF website.