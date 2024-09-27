Biotechnology Department Champions Cleanliness and Green Initiatives Through Special Campaign 4.0

The Department of Biotechnology has conducted “Mass Scale Cleanliness drive” wherein hundreds of the Department’s employees participated. With a commitment towards “Keep our Nation Clean”, the market area near Dayal Singh College, Lodhi Road, New Delhi was cleaned by DBT’s staff.

Secretary, Department of Biotechnology led this mass cleanliness drive. Joint Secretary, DBT motivated the staff to do deep cleaning especially at the black spot area. She made the people in and around the market place aware of the benefits of the cleanliness and motivated for a commitment on “Na Gandagi Failayenge, Na Failane Denge.”

With the concept to make the country- Clean and Green, plantation activity was also organised under the program – “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, by the Secretary, DBT and other officers near JLN Stadium Metro Station, New Delhi. The Campaign is being monitored by the senior officers from time to time. Further Joint Secretary, DBT has taken a review meeting regarding progress of preparation/implementation of the activities declared by the divisions/scientific cadre units of DBT and its autonomous institutions & PSUs.