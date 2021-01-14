Bioresources Management and Energy Conservation can generate Billions of Dollars and create Millions of jobs

Balasore : In spite of the rapid pace of developments and technological advancements mankind is facing a different kind of challenges today. Climate Change or Global Warming, increasing population pressure, Food and nutrition deficiency, Fresh water deficit, Energy crisis and many other problems are debated around the world. Now COVID 19 pandemic is one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century and many more new challenges will come in the future. We have to deal with it and find solutions through scientific and technological intervention, said Professor Dinabandhu Sahoo,Vice Chancellor of Fakir Mohan University,Odisha. While laying the Foundation stone for a multi crore rupees Centre of Excellence on “ Bioresources Management and Energy Conservation Material Management” funded by World Bank and Odisha Higher Education Programme for Excellence & Equity (OHEPEE) Professor Sahoo said, Bioresources Management and energy conservation can not only play a significant role in combating some of these challenges but also can generate billions of dollars as revenue to our economy and create millions of jobs in the country. Professor Sahoo a former Director of Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) at Manipur,Meghalaya,Mizoram and Sikkim and the brain behind India’s Cherry Blossom Festival said Cherry Blossom popularly known as Sakura is an unique bioresource generates billions of dollars in revenue in several countries like japan,korea,USA etc. He said India is rich in Biodiversity and rich in Biological resources. If properly managed, it will boost our economy. We need to conserve our biodiversity for future generation and go for bioresources management to fulfill some of the objectives of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (UNSDG). Prof Sahoo who hails from Delhi University emphasized that the centre at Balasore will concentrate on Biodiversity assessment with special emphasis on seaweeds,mangroves,medicinal plants ,microorganisms, marine mammals etc. It will also study the pollution monitoring and management; assess the ground and surface water quality. Besides,the team will carry out research on development of Hybrid Nano-composite materials for energy conservation.

The 10,000 square feet state of the art centre will have world class laboratories with all modern facilities including sophisticated equipment. The building will be constructed by Odisha Police Housing Corporation and will be completed by December 2021.Sahoo said Biodiversity is important for Everyone’s Life. Sahoo who has been championing the cause of Biodiversity has even produced an appeal film with Olympian Mary kom entitled “ Biodiversity for Every one’s Life” which has been well appreciated around the world.

