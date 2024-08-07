Bio-Bitumen Implementation in Road Infrastructure: MoRTH Leads Sustainable Development Efforts

Ministry has sanctioned two (02) research projects, one each to IIT Roorkee, and Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) New Delhi in collaboration with Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) Dehradun to evaluate bio-bitumen in the laboratory and to assess the long-term performance of pavement constructed with bio-bitumen.

A test section has also been laid on Shamli-Muzaffarnagar Section of NH-709AD in November 2022 for performance monitoring for a period of three years to assess suitability of bio-bitumen in road construction. NHAI has also contemplated trial with bio-bitumen on Jorabat-Shillong section of NH-40. Envisaged benefits of bio-bitumen are reduction in bitumen import, reduced Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and opportunity for farmers/MSME to generate revenue and provide employment.