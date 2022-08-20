New Delhi : BIMSTEC Secretary General H.E. Mr. Tenzin Lekphell will visit India from 22-25 August 2022 at the invitation of Shri Saurabh Kumar, Secretary, MEA.

At the 5th BIMSTEC Summit held in Sri Lanka (30 March 2022), Leaders of the 7 BIMSTEC member states (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand) adopted the BIMSTEC Charter thereby confirming the transition of this grouping of states, littoral to or dependent upon the Bay of Bengal, into a full-fledged regional organization with a distinct international personality. India had stressed the importance of rapidly consolidating this newly created regional organization, and to moving BIMSTEC cooperation to the next level.

H.E. Mr. Tenzin Lekphell will hold discussions with senior Indian officials on how to make the BIMSTEC organization and cooperation forward in keeping with the mandate of the BIMSTEC Leaders. India leads the Security cooperation pillar on the BIMSTEC platform that includes Disaster Management, Marine Cooperation and Energy Security, all of which are vital for the attainment of SDG targets in the region.