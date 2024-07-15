BIMSTEC Countries Benefit from Ministry of Earth Sciences Workshop on Scientific Capacity and Regional Collaboration

The National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF)—a sub-ordinate office of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), is organising a two-week workshop for BIMSTEC countries from July 15 to 26, 2024, in Noida. The high-level workshop will have key officials of the National Hydrology and Meteorology Services of BIMSTEC members—Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand in attendance. The workshop was inaugurated by Shri Vishwajeet Sahay, Additional Secretary and Finance Adviser, MoES, on July 15, 2024. It is designed to enhance skill and share knowledge in Data Assimilation and Forecast Verification Techniques.

Dr V.S. Prasad, Head, NCMRWF, said, “BIMSTEC countries share similar weather conditions and challenges of rendering skilful meteorological services to society. This workshop reflects our dedication to fostering international capacity building, knowledge sharing, and promoting regional cooperation in the BIMSTEC region”. BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries have emerged as an essential regional group for technical and economic cooperation. The BIMSTEC Centre for Weather and Climate (BCWC) at NCMRWF, Noida, helps consolidate scientific and technical resources and establishes an institutional mechanism to boost regional cooperation amongst BIMSTEC countries.

The BIMSTEC workshop includes interactive sessions and hands-on training modules. Interactive sessions with domain experts aim to foster practical understanding and application of data assimilation and forecast verification techniques. The hands-on training enhances learning and skill, especially in WRF (weather research and forecasting) model and forecast verification. It will boost human resources capacity building and scientific knowledge sharing, especially in forecasting, early warning systems, and observing systems.