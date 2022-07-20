Bill Gates congratulates PM Narendra Modi for crossing 200 crore vaccine doses

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has lauded the collective efforts of scientists, doctors and nurses in powering India’s vaccination drive.

The Prime Minister tweeted in response to the congratulatory tweet by Bill Gates:

“India’s vaccination drive is big on speed and scale. It has been powered by collective efforts of many, including scientists, doctors and nurses. At the same time, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science and taken their doses in a timely manner.”