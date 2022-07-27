Bilateral Trade between India and GCC grew from US$ 87.35 billion in FY 2020-21 to US$ 154.66 billion in FY 2021-22

New Delhi : Bilateral Trade between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council grew from US$ 87.35 billion in FY 2020-21 to US$ 154.66 billion in FY 2021-22, registering an increase of 77.06% on a year-on-year basis. Since FY 2017-18, on a compounded annual growth rate basis, bilateral trade between India and the GCC has grown by 10.57%.

Details of India’s exports to the GCC during the last five financial years is as follows:

India’s Exports to GCC Values in USD Billion S.No. Country 2017-2018 2018-2019 2019-2020 2020-2021 2021-2022 1 BAHRAIN 0.56 0.74 0.56 0.53 0.90 2 KUWAIT 1.37 1.33 1.29 1.05 1.24 3 OMAN 2.44 2.25 2.26 2.36 3.15 4 QATAR 1.47 1.61 1.27 1.28 1.84 5 SAUDI ARABIA 5.41 5.56 6.24 5.86 8.76 6 UAE 28.15 30.13 28.85 16.68 28.04 GCC Total 39.39 41.62 40.47 27.76 43.93

Source: DGCIS

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Smt. Anupriya Patel, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.