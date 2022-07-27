Bilateral Trade between India and GCC grew from US$ 87.35 billion in FY 2020-21 to US$ 154.66 billion in FY 2021-22

New Delhi : Bilateral Trade between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council grew from US$ 87.35 billion in FY 2020-21 to US$ 154.66 billion in FY 2021-22, registering an increase of 77.06% on a year-on-year basis. Since FY 2017-18, on a compounded annual growth rate basis, bilateral trade between India and the GCC has grown by 10.57%.
Details of India’s exports to the GCC during the last five financial years is as follows:
|India’s Exports to GCC
|Values in USD Billion
|S.No.
|Country
|2017-2018
|2018-2019
|2019-2020
|2020-2021
|2021-2022
|1
|BAHRAIN
|0.56
|0.74
|0.56
|0.53
|0.90
|2
|KUWAIT
|1.37
|1.33
|1.29
|1.05
|1.24
|3
|OMAN
|2.44
|2.25
|2.26
|2.36
|3.15
|4
|QATAR
|1.47
|1.61
|1.27
|1.28
|1.84
|5
|SAUDI ARABIA
|5.41
|5.56
|6.24
|5.86
|8.76
|6
|UAE
|28.15
|30.13
|28.85
|16.68
|28.04
|GCC Total
|39.39
|41.62
|40.47
|27.76
|43.93
Source: DGCIS
This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Smt. Anupriya Patel, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.