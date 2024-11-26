Bilateral Series between Australian & Indian Universities Cricket Men’s Teams.

Bhubaneswar: The bilateral cricket series between the Australian Universities Cricket Men’s Team and the Indian Universities Cricket Men’s Team is being organized under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi, from 27th November to 05th December 2024. The first phase of the series, featuring three T20 matches, will commence tomorrow at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, with the remaining matches scheduled for 28th and 30th November 2024. The Association of Indian Universities has designated KIIT – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, as the nodal university for this esteemed event. In preparation for the series, KIIT conducted the Selection Trials for the Indian Universities Cricket Team on 29th and 30th October 2024, followed by a Coaching Camp from 18th to 24th November 2024. The second phase of the series will be hosted at the KIIT Cricket Stadium, Bhubaneswar, featuring two T20 matches on 02nd and 03rd December 2024, and culminating with an One Day match on 05th December 2024.

MATCH SCHEDULE:

DATE MATCH TYPE MATCH TIME VENUE 27/11/24 T20 09 AM – 02 PM DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 28/11/24 T20 09 AM – 02 PM 30/11/24 T20 09 AM – 02 PM 02/12/24 T20 09 AM – 02 PM KIIT Cricket Stadium, Bhubaneswar 03/12/24 T20 09 AM – 02 PM 05/12/24 One Day 09 AM – 04:30 PM

The Indian Universities Cricket Men Team list is indicated below.

INDIAN UNIVERSITIES CRICKET MEN TEAM LIST Sl No Name University Name 1 Maroju Prasanth KIIT University, Bhubaneswar 2 Partha Sarathi Nayak KIIT University, Bhubaneswar 3 Sujal K Singh Sambalpur University, Sambalpur 4 Pranjal Saini Gurukula Kangri University, Haridwar 5 Aditya Chauhan Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla 6 Deepin Chitkara Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar 7 Vikrant Rana Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar 8 Abhishek Kaushal Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur (UP) 9 Amar Chaudhary Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur (UP) 10 Jamshed Alam Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur (UP) 11 Yash Dabas University of Delhi, Delhi 12 Nachiket Thakur Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon 13 Tushar Chordia Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon 14 Ramdev Acharya Saurashtra University, Rajkot 15 Yashovardhan Singh Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 16 Dr. Vaibhav Rai, Coach Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 17 Mr. Santosh Jena, Coach KIIT University, Bhubaneswar 18 Dr. Abinash Kar, Manager Sambalpur University, Sambalpur

This series represents a unique opportunity to strengthen international sporting ties and promote cricket at the university level. Both teams are poised to deliver thrilling performances throughout the tournament.

Dr. Baljit Singh Sekhon, Joint Secretary (Youth Affairs & Sports) of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi, expressed his immense happiness and satisfaction that the Indian and Australian Universities Cricket Teams are competing in a bilateral series, the first of its kind organized by AIU. He highlighted the significance of this event in fostering international sportsmanship and creating lasting bonds between university athletes from both nations.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, has always been a strong advocate for providing international exposure to athletes. He believes that this bilateral series offers a valuable opportunity for the cricketers to showcase their talents on an international stage. Prof. Samanta expressed his gratitude to the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi, for nominating KIIT as the Nodal University to conduct the selection trials, coaching camps, and matches. He emphasized the importance of utilizing KIIT’s world-class sports facilities for such prestigious events, which provide a platform for young athletes to excel and gain global recognition.