Bilateral Meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of France on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the President of France, H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy on 30 October 2021.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the state of the wide-ranging India-France Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister also welcomed the European Union’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, released in September 2021, and thanked the French President for France’s leadership role in the same. The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate in the Indo-Pacific and to find new and innovative ways to contribute towards a free, open and rules-based order in the region.

The two leaders discussed the forthcoming COP26 and the need to focus on issues of climate finance.

Prime Minister also invited President Macron to visit India at the earliest opportunity.