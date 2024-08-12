Bike Rally To Secure The Right Of Passage Of Elephants Across Northern West Bengal Corridor 

Bhubaneswar: In celebration of World Elephant Day on August 12, 2024, SPOAR, in partnership with the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), the West Bengal Forest Department, the Assam Forest Department, and Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, is organising a bike rally across the Northern West Bengal Corridor.

The rally will include 10 bikes, scooters, and 2 four-wheelers, and will be flagged off by from Mechi River near Kalabari on the Indo-Nepal border. The route will cover all 13 elephant corridors of Northern West Bengal and follow the West Bengal-Assam interstate border, concluding at Raimona National Park in Assam. The event aims to highlight the importance of these critical elephant corridors and advocate for their protection.

Debesh Pandey, DFO, Kurseong Division said, “Our heartfelt appreciation goes to the community that celebrates World Elephant Day every day through its unwavering commitment to conserving nature and protecting our forests. In these areas, where retaliatory killings have ceased, elephants have become an integral part of life, setting a powerful example of sustainability. Elephants, as keystone species, play a crucial role in maintaining the health of our ecosystems. Their movement not only helps create new forests but also carves the very paths that sustain them. By supporting their natural migration, you are not just preserving our forests; you are nurturing the lifeblood of our environment.”

Rahul Mukherjee, ADFO, Kurseong Division said, “I extend my heartfelt thanks to WTI and SPOAR for initiating the journey from the Mechi to the Sankosh River. The ecological importance of elephants is akin to the work of the PWD department in our Forest Division. However, we have seen an increase in obstructions along the elephants’ paths. While we are grateful that elephant numbers have risen in North Bengal, this also raises the potential for human-elephant conflict. The routes these elephants take often intersect with human habitats, and finding a solution requires the collective effort of the community, NGOs, and the Forest Division. The successful conservation of elephants will be a testament to a thriving society and our ability to coexist with nature. Today, on this day dedicated to our national heritage animal, we are proud to join in celebrating the magnificent elephants.”

Shyama Prasad Pandey, President, SPOAR said, “Our movement is retracing the historic route of elephants, a path that connects the contiguous landscapes of Nepal, Assam, and Bengal. On World Elephant Day, this journey stands as our tribute to these majestic beings, honouring their legacy and emphasising the importance of preserving their ancient corridors.

Saymanti Bandhopadhyay, OIC National Heritage Campaigns said, “We hope initiatives such as the Right of Passage will mobilise support and advocate for safe passage for elephants while also promoting co-existence. These events are expected to draw much-needed attention to the challenges faced by elephants in this region and beyond.”

WTI is also hosting ELE-Fiesta’24 in collaboration with the SNAP Foundation, West Bengal Forest Department, and Thin Green Line Foundation, across Jalpaiguri, Gorumara, and Alipurduar, The event will include an elephant awareness rally, symposiums on conservation strategies, and community-based competitions, followed by Independence Day celebrations. These activities aim to engage the local community and promote sustainable conservation practices.

West Bengal, with a recorded elephant population of approximately 682, of which 488 reside in North Bengal, as per the 2017 census, is home to two elephant reserves. Despite constituting only around 1% of India’s total elephant population, North Bengal faces one of the highest levels of human-elephant conflict in the country.