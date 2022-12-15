Biju Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sasmit Patra demands passage of Women’s Reservation Bill in Indian Parliament at the earliest today

New Delhi : BJD RS MP Dr. Sasmit Patra raised the demand for passing of Women’s Reservation Bill in Indian Parliament today through a Special Mention in the Rajya Sabha.

He said that passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament will be a historic step towards empowerment of 66 crore women of India. Especially when India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence and has the Presidency of the G-20 now. By passing the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, India can set a shining achievement before the world, Dr. Patra said. Thirty three percent women’s reservation through this Bill will give new opportunities of leadership to women and would help India to become the best nation in the world.

Dr. Sasmit Patra added, “My leader and Hon’ble CM Shri. Naveen Patnaik and our party the Biju Janata Dal have been demanding for the passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill for many years. In 2018, Shri. Naveen Patnaik sent Biju Janata Dal party delegations to 22 political parties and sought support from them for passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill. Many political parties also supported his initiative. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shri. Naveen Patnaik ensured 33% Lok Sabha seat tickets of the party to women candidates and many of them are Lok Sabha MPs today.”

Concluding his Special mention, Dr. Patra reiterated that the Women’s Reservation Bill should be brought and passed in the Indian Parliament at the earliest.