Biju Janata Dal MPs meet Union Railways Minister and urge for starting passenger Trains On Paradip-Haridaspur Line

Bhubaneswar : Biju Janata Dal MPs Dr Sasmit Patra, Amar Patnaik, Sulata Deo, Sujit Kumar, Niranjan Bishi, and Mamata Mahanta meets Union Railways Minister and urge for starting passenger services on the Paradip-Haridaspur Railway line at the earliest for the benefit of the people of Kendrapara district.

In a letter, “Railways and their development in Odisha have been historically neglected in the last 75 years. Successive Governments have not given adequate attention to the state in terms of railways connectivity, the railway line between Paradip-Haridaspur railway line is open for goods and commercial traffic but has not been opened for passengers. This railway line connects the people of Kendrapara to the railway network.

“We look forward to your kind support and cooperation for undertaking these railway activities at the earliest in the greater interests of the people of Odisha,” reads the memorandum.