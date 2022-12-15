Bihar: 34 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor in Saran district

In Bihar, 34 people have died due to the consumption of spurious liquor in the Saran district of the State. Maximum 23 deaths reported in Masrakh block, 11 casualties reported from Isuapur, Amnaur and Marhaura area of the district. 22 people undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The incident took place in the Doila village of the Isuapur police station area and Yadu Mor of the Mashrak police station area.

The casualty is likely to increase as 26 people are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the district. Nine of them are in serious condition. Some people have lost their eyesight. Family members of the deceased said that they have consumed spurious liquor last night.

The incident triggered a political slugfest in Bihar Assembly today, with Opposition leader mounting a strong attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over a spate of deaths due to the consumption of illicit liquor in the State. Later, an irate Nitish Kumar lost his cool in the Assembly and snapped at Opposition MLAs who targeted the government over the prohibition of alcohol in the State.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in 2016.