BigDaddyOfSUVs is the All-New ‘Scorpio-N’ from Mahindra

New Delhi : Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, pioneers of the SUV segment in India, today announced the brand name of its much-awaited SUV, bearing the project codename Z101, as the All-New ‘Scorpio-N’. This Big, Bold and Authentic SUV will bolster its reputation as the #BigDaddyOfSUVs and is slated to arrive on June 27, 2022. The current Scorpio, which has evolved over the last two decades as an iconic and cult brand, will continue as the ‘Scorpio Classic’.

The All-New Scorpio-N will redefine the D-segment SUV category and has been engineered ground-up to meet the aspirations of the young and tech-savvy customers looking for a authentic full-size SUV. Tough yet sophisticated, the All-New Scorpio-N is a head-turner with a bold and imposing design and commanding driving position. The #BigDaddyOfSUVs boasts of premium interiors and come loaded with a host of advanced modern features and latest technology. The All-New Scorpio-N will be powered by spirited gasoline and diesel engines, with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. In keeping with its adventure capabilities, it will be offered with a 4×4 option.

Speaking on the announcement, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “Scorpio has been a landmark model for Mahindra, which has redefined the category and became an iconic brand in the Indian automobile industry. The All-New Scorpio-N is expected to recreate benchmarks in the SUV segment in India yet again. With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and high-end technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs. With the All-New Scorpio-N, we continue to live and deliver our brand promise of ‘Explore the Impossible’. The Scorpio-N signifies our commitment towards bringing world-class SUVs to the Indian market and creating a delightful ownership experience for our customers.”

Speaking on the development of the All-New Scorpio-N, R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd., said, “The All-New Scorpio-N is an important vehicle for Mahindra, set to redefine the SUV segment in India. Our newest SUV is laden with advanced technology and will offer spirited performance and superior driving dynamics. It is built on a new body-on-frame platform. This tough yet sophisticated SUV has been engineered and designed by our young, enthusiastic, and energetic teams at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai, Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in the USA and Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai.”

The All-New Scorpio-N is slated to arrive on June 27, 2022, and will be manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Chakan.