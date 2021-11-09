Biennial Election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 05 Local Authorities’ Constituencies for 06 seats due to retirement of sitting members on 01.01.2022–reg

New Delhi : The term of office of the 08 sitting members of Maharashtra Legislative Council from 07 Local Authorities’ Constituencies, is going to expire on 01.01.2022 as per details given below:

MAHARASHTRA

S.No. Name of Local Authorities’ Constituency No of Seat(s) Name of the Member Date of Retirement 1. Mumbai 02 Kadam Ramdas Gangaram 01.01.2022 Ashok Arjunrao alias Bhai Jagtap 2. Kolhapur 01 Patil Satej Alias Bunty D. 01.01.2022 3. Dhule-cum-Nandurbar 01 Amrishbhai Rasiklal Patel 01.01.2022 4. Akola-cum- Buldhana -cum- Washim 01 Gopikisan Radhakisan Bajoriya 01.01.2022 5. Nagpur 01 Vyas Girishchandra Bachharaj 01.01.2022 6. Solapur 01 Prashant Prabhakar Paricharak 01.01.2022 7. Ahmednagar 01 Arunkaka Balbhimrao Jagtap 01.01.2022

2. With regard to Local Authorities’ Constituencies election, the Election Commission has laid down the guidelines that if at least 75% of the local authorities in a local authorities’ constituency are functioning, and in addition at least 75% of the electors out of the total electorate of the constituency are available, then electorate is treated as available for electing representative(s) to the legislative council. These guidelines of the Election Commission got the approval of Supreme Court of India in Election Commission of India Vs Shivaji and Ors (AIR 1988 SC 61).

3. As per the information received from the CEO, Maharashtra vide letter dated 25.10.2021 the existence of constituent local body functioning is more than 75% in 5 out of 07 Local Authorities’ Constituencies (except Solapur and Ahmednagar Local Authorities’ Constituencies).

4. Now, the Commission has decided to hold biennial election to Maharashtra Legislative Council from following 05 Local Authorities’ Constituencies for 06 seats:-

S.No. Name of Local Authorities’ Constituency No of Seat(s) Name of the retiring Member 1. Mumbai 02 Kadam Ramdas Gangaram Ashok Arjunrao alias Bhai Jagtap 2. Kolhapur 01 Patil Satej Alias Bunty D. 3. Dhule-cum-Nandurbar 01 Amrishbhai Rasiklal Patel 4. Akola-cum- Buldhana-cum-Washim 01 Gopikisan Radhakisan Bajoriya 5. Nagpur 01 Vyas Girishchandra Bachharaj

5. The election programme for above-mentioned 05 Local Authorities’ Constituencies shall be as under:-

S. No Events Dates Issue of Notifications 16th November, 2021 (Tuesday) Last date of making nominations 23rd November, 2021 (Tuesday) Scrutiny of nominations 24th November, 2021 (Wednesday) Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 26th November, 2021 (Friday) Date of Poll 10th December, 2021 (Friday) Hours of Poll 08:00 am to 04:00 pm Counting of Votes 14th December, 2021 (Tuesday) Date before which election shall be completed 16th December, 2021 (Thursday)

6. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 as already issued by ECI as well as the recent guidelines issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note dated 28.09.2021 available at link https://eci.gov.in/candidate-political-parties/instructions-on-covid-19/ to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process for all persons.

7. The Model Code of Conduct concerning the said election will come into force with immediate effect in the concerned Constituency. Please see the details in Commission’s website under https://eci.gov.in/files/file/4070-biennial-bye-elections-to-the-legislative-councils-from-council-constituencies-by-graduates%E2%80%99-and teachers%E2%80%99-and-local-authorities%E2%80%99-constituencies-%E2%80%93-mcc-instructions-%E2%80%93-regarding/

8. The Chief Secretary, Maharashtra is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.