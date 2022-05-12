Biennial Election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 02 Graduates’ and 02 Teachers’ Constituencies

New Delhi :The term of office of 04 sitting members of Karnataka Legislative Council from 02 Graduates’ & 02 Teachers’ Constituencies is expiring on 04.07.2022 due to the retirement of the sitting members as per details below: –

Graduates’ Constituency

S. No.

Name of Constituency

Name of the Member

Date of Retirement

1.

Karnataka North-West Graduates’

Nirani Hanamant Rudrappa

04.07.2022

2.

Karnataka South Graduates’

K.T. Srikantegowda

Teachers’ Constituency

1.

Karnataka North-West Teachers’

Arun Shahapur

04.07.2022

2.

Karnataka West Teachers’

Basavaraj Shivalingappa Horatti

2. The Commission has decided to conduct biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from above mentioned 02 Graduates’ and 02 Teachers’ Constituencies in accordance with the following programme:-

S. No.

Events

Dates

Issue of Notification

19th May, 2022 (Thursday)

Last Date of making nominations

26th May, 2022 (Thursday)

Scrutiny of nominations

27th May, 2022 (Friday)

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures

30th May, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Poll

13th June, 2022 (Monday)

Hours of Poll

08:00 am to 04:00 pm

Counting of Votes

15th June, 2022 (Wednesday)

Date before which election shall be completed

17th June, 2022 (Friday)

3. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note, dated 02.05.2022, available at link https://eci.gov.in/files/file/14151-schedule-for-bye-election-in-3-assembly-constituencies-of-odisha-kerala-and-uttarakhand%E2%80%93-reg/ to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process by all persons.

4. The Model Code of Conduct concerning these elections will come into force with immediate effect in the concerned Constituencies. Please see the details on Commission’s website under the link: https://eci.gov.in/files/file/4070-biennial-bye-elections-to-the-legislative-councils-from-council-constituencies-by-graduates%E2%80%99-and-teachers%E2%80%99-and-local-authorities%E2%80%99-constituencies-%E2%80%93-mcc-instructions-%E2%80%93-regarding/

5. The Chief Secretary, Karnataka is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.