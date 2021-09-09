Biennial Election to the Council of States from Union Territory of Puducherry to fill the seat of a member retiring on 06.10.2021

New Delhi : The term of office of 01 member of the Council of States elected from Union Territory of Puducherry is due to expire on his retirement in October, 2021 as detailed below: –

Name of Union Territory Name of Member Date of Retirement Puducherry Sh. N. Gokulakrishnan 06.10.2021

2. The Commission has decided to hold biennial election to the Council of States from Union Territory of Puducherry to fill up the above said vacancy in accordance with the following Schedule: –

Sl.No. Events Dates & Days Issue of Notifications 15thSeptember, 2021 (Wednesday) Last date of making nominations 22ndSeptember, 2021 (Wednesday) Scrutiny of nominations 23rdSeptember, 2021 (Thursday) Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 27th September, 2021 (Monday) Date of Poll 04th October, 2021 (Monday) Hours of Poll 09:00am – 04:00pm Counting of Votes 04th October, 2021 (Monday) at 05:00 pm Date before which election shall be completed 06th October, 2021 (Wednesday)

3. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 as already issued by ECI as well as the recent guidelines issued by ECI as contained in para 13 of Press Note dated 04.09.2021 available at link https://eci.gov.in/files/file/13681-schedule-to-fill-casual-vacancy-and-adjourned-poll-in-the-assembly-constituencies-regarding/ to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process for all persons.

4. The Chief Secretary, Government of Puducherry is being directed to depute a senior officer from the Union Territory to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the said biennial election.