Bids for 10th Round and Second Attempt of 9th and 8th Round of Commercial Coal Mines’ Auction Opened Today

The Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal today opened the bids for the 10th round and second attempt of 9th and 8th round of commercial coal mines’ auction. This round was launched on June 21, 2024 and bid submission date was extended twice to give sufficient time to prospective bidders.

The online bids were decrypted and opened electronically in the presence of the bidders. Subsequently, sealed envelopes containing offline bid documents were also opened in the presence of bidders. Entire process was displayed on the screen for the bidders. Under this round, a total of 45 bids has been received online, however, only 44 bids have been received in physical form.

A total of 43 bids were received against 16 coal mines out of 61 coal mines offered in 10th round. While, only 1 bid received against 5 mines offered under 2nd Attempt of 9th round and no bid received against 1 mine offered under 2nd Attempt of 8th round.

Mine-wise list of bids received is appended below:

Sl No Name of Coal Mine Round No of Bids (Both Online and Offline) Type of coal mine 1 Bartap 10th Round 3 Non-Coking 2 Bhatgaon II Extn (Bojha) 10th Round 1 Non-Coking 3 Bicharpur South 10th Round 1 Non-Coking 4 Bundu 10th Round 2 Non-Coking 5 Gare Palma IV/5 10th Round 5 Non-Coking 6 Gawa East 10th Round 2 Non-Coking 7 Kerandari BC North 10th Round 6 Non-Coking 8 Marwatola South 10th Round 3 Non-Coking 9 New Patrapara South 10th Round 2 Non-Coking 10 Sarai East (South) 10th Round 2 Non-Coking 11 Senduri 10th Round 1 Non-Coking 12 Tandsi III and Tandsi III Extn 10th Round 1 Coking 13 Tangardihi North 10th Round 1 Non-Coking 14 Ulia Gamhardih 10th Round 11 Non-Coking 15 Ustali North 10th Round 1 Non-Coking 16 West of Baisi 10th Round 1 Non-Coking 17 Badam North Second Attempt-9th Round 1 Coking

A total of 31 companies have submitted their bids in the auction process. More than 10 new companies have participated for the first time under commercial coal mine auction. The list is as submitted below:

S.No Name of the bidder No. of bids submitted 1 ACC Limited 1 2 Adas Mining and Infra Private Limited 2 3 AMR India Limited 1 4 Astvinayak Township Private Limited 1 5 Auro Coal Pvt Ltd 1 6 Barbarik Project Limited 1 7 DNA Minerals Pvt Ltd 1 8 Ind Synergy Ltd 2 9 Jai Ambey Roadlines Pvt Ltd 1 10 Jharkhand Exploration and Mining Company Limited 1 11 Jindal Steel and Power Limited 1 12 JSW Energy Ltd 1 13 JSW Steel Ltd 1 14 Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited 2 15 Mineware Advisors Private Limited 1 16 NLC India Limited 3 17 NMDC Limited 1 18 NRSKS Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd 1 19 NTPC Mining Ltd. 2 20 Odisha Coal and Power Limited 2 21 Orissa Alloy Steel Pvt Ltd 1 22 Pra Nuravi Coal Mining Pvt Ltd 1 23 Raigarh Natural Resources Limited 1 24 Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd. 2 25 Shreeji Nuravi Coal Mining and Trading Pvt Ltd 2 26 Singhal Enterprises Private Limited 2 27 SM Steels and Powver Limited 3 28 SMS Limited 1 29 Sunflag Iron and Steel Ltd 1 30 Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd 1 31 UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited 2 TOTAL 44

The bids will be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary Technical Evaluation Committee and Technically Qualified Bidders will be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction, to be conducted on MSTC portal.