Bid Due Date Extension till 13th January, 2023 for Ongoing Commercial Coal Mine Auction

New Delhi : Ministry of Coal has launched 6th round of commercial coal mine auctions on November 03, 2022 along with 2nd attempt of 5th round of commercial coal mine auctions. The due date for submission of online & offline bids was December 30, 2022.

The Ministry has organized Investor’s Conclaves in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore recently for which tremendous response was received. Many requests for extension of bid due date were received during conclaves and also in writing at the office of Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal. In response to such requests from prospective bidders, the Ministry has extended the bid due date till January 13, 2023.

The revised auction schedule has been uploaded on the MSTC portal and prospective bidders are advised to adhere to the timelines provided in the revised schedule for bid submission.