Bi-monthly Newsletter of SBM-U 2.0 launched virtually

The Women’s Special Edition launched virtually on April 05, 2023, focuses on efforts by women in sanitation along with highlights from the Swachhotsav Campaign. Swachh Vaarta’s latest edition highlights the ground-breaking stories of Amritsar’s Devi Rani: leading the way in determination and Pune’s Singham of well-being: Health Inspector Kavita, Jayabai: A Woman Leader Setting Norms of Social Justice, Women’s Leadership Shaping Inclusive Sanitation. This issue also covers the stories on Fastest construction and commissioning of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), STP with a unique revenue generating model and A case of zero discharge colony. Ground activities, best practices, capacity building initiatives and collaborations with partners are also show-cased in this issue. As women take lead in sanitation and waste management, their inspirational stories are not only encouraging others but transforming the urban landscape for a better tomorrow.



The 8th National Advisory and Review Committee of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban was held on 6th March, 2023, under the Chairmanship of Mr. Manoj Joshi, Secretary, MoHUA, to review the action plan for 17 States/UTs. Projects worth Rs. 3000 Cr. have been approved under SBM-U 2.0. The section 8th NARC Meet highlights the discussion points of this meet.



Highlighting the SBM-U initiatives, the second edition of Swachh Vaarta captures Million Plus City Initiative. Under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, the bio-methanation plants linked to the GOBARdhan and SATAT schemes will produce Bio-CNG as a renewable energy. Keeping in line with this vision, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with EIL on February 1, 2023, to develop ‘Waste to Energy’ and bio-methanation projects in cities with a population of million plus.



Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister in 2014 to improve access and availability of sanitation and waste management infrastructure to citizens and to accelerate the achievement of universal sanitation coverage. Over the past eight years, crores of citizens have answered PM’s clarion call for ‘Swachh Bharat’ and have been transforming the urban landscape of the country.



Under the aegis of Ministy of Housing and Urban Affairs, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 has seen Jan Andolan for Garbage-Free Cities. To bring forth all the ground action, the best practices and the energy and passion of the citizens in creating a swachh urban landscape, SBM-U 2.0 launched the flagship newsletter Swachh Vaarta. This bi-monthly newsletter envisages to keep all citizens updated on the activities and events being undertaken by the Mission. It aims to showcase the journey of the garbage-free cities.



Amrit Kaal Budget had special focus on urban planning and infrastructure development. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shared his remarks at a post-budget webinar. This edition brings its readers highlights from PM’s post Budget Webinar on urban planning, development and sanitation and the key announcements in the Union Budget 2023.



This edition also tracks the U20 events with focus on the National Youth Conclave 2023 and the U20 Inception Meeting.



The readers get a flavour of Swachh Holi as cities join in action for Vocal for Local. The edition captures the enthusiasm and cheer around the festival of colours as citizens from various cities make holi colours out of flowers and vegetables and pichkaris out of bamboo.



