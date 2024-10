The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today met Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and remarked that Bhutan is a very special friend of India.

Responding to a post by Bhutanese PM, Shri Modi wrote:

“Glad to have met you in Delhi this morning, PM Tshering Tobgay. Bhutan is a very special friend of India’s and our cooperation will continue to get even better in the times to come.”