Bhupendra Patel to be next Chief Minister of Gujarat; To take oath on Monday

In Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel will be the new chief minister of the state. He has been elected as leader of the party legislature among the presence of party observers and senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Arjun Munda and BS Yediyurappa.

In the meeting of the party MLAs held today at party office in Gandhinagar, his name was proposed by party MLA and senior leader Kanu Desai. Other party MLAs, Manisha ben Vakil, Raman Patkar Shankar Chaudhary and purnesh Modi supported the proposal.

It will be Bhupendra Patel’s second consecutive term as chief minister. It was a mere formality as he was already projected for Chief Minister during the election campaign by the party.

AIR correspondent reports, 60 years old civil engineer, Bhupendra Patel will be the Chief Minister of Gujrat for the second term. Last year, he was given the responsibility of the state by the party leadership. He became an MLA for the first time in 2017 when he defeated his nearest rival by over 1 lakh votes.

This time his winning margin reached to near 2 lakh at Ghatlodia constituency. Before contesting the Assembly election, Bhupendra Patel was active in local politics and held various administrative posts of civic bodies.

He also served as the chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. On Monday, he will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujrat.