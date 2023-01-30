Bhupender Yadav meets the German Delegation on exploring pathways to sustainable development

A bilateral meeting was held between the Indian delegation headed by Shri Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and the German Delegation headed by H.E. Mr. Ralph Brinkhaus for the German-Indian Parliamentary Group of the German Federal Parliament (Bundestag) in New Delhi today.

Shri Yadav said our conversation focused on exploring pathways to sustainable development, particularly focusing on circular economy, tackling single-use plastic, forest management and climate resilience.

In the meeting, the German delegation raised issues relating to impact of climate change on forests, trilateral cooperation in Africa on environment and climate, circular economy, alternatives for plastics, and how both countries may further explore bilateral cooperation in these areas.

Responding to the queries of the German delegation, Shri Yadav emphasised the importance of Mission LiFE launched by Prime Minister. He mentioned about the various steps taken by India for combatting plastic wastes, alternatives for plastics, conservation of endangered species and forests, forest surveys, agroforestry.

Shri Yadav acknowledged and appreciated the efforts made by Germany in the areas of technology, water, circular economy, forestry through bilateral cooperation.

On query of trilateral cooperation in Africa, the Union Environment Minister stated that Ministry of Power is already undertaking various projects in Africa. But, for any trilateral cooperation in Africa on environment and climate, Ministry of External Affairs has to be consulted first. As for India’s G-20, it will be guided by the motto of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and the concerns of Global South also need to be addressed accordingly.

Concluding the meeting, both sides agreed that they have common interests in many areas, and may further explore strengthening bilateral cooperation in new areas of biodiversity, climate change, energy technology among others.