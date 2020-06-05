Bhubaneswar,Rourkela train to run from June 8

Bhubaneswar: One more intra-State train is scheduled to run between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from June 8 to 30 except on Saturdays and Sundays.

As per the schedule, the train would leave Rourkela at 5.10 am and reach Bhubaneswar at 12.30 pm. On its return journey, the train would depart from Bhubaneswar at 2.10 pm and reach Rourkela at 9.40 pm.

The train would have stoppages at the Rajgangpur, Bamra, Jharsuguda, Rengali, Sambalpur City, Rairakhol, Boinda, Angul, Talcher Road, Dhenkanal and Naraj Marthapur stations.

Related

comments