Bhubaneswar Welcomes Odisha’s Largest Jawa Yezdi Dealership, Featuring the New Jawa 42 FJ and BSA Gold Star

Bhubaneswar, October 19th, 2024: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, pioneers of India’s ‘Neo-Classic’ motorcycle segment, proudly unveiled the all-new 350 Jawa 42 FJ in Bhubaneswar today, further expanding their celebrated “42 Life” series. Alongside this launch, the brand also introduced the iconic BSA Gold Star 650 and inaugurated Odisha’s largest dealership, marking a significant milestone in their regional expansion.
Keeping with the festive season celebrations, the brand also marked the inauguration of its largest dealership in Odisha. The new facility, Lakshita Automobiles, located in Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar, will showcase the complete range of Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA motorcycles. The state-of-the-art dealership is equipped with a dedicated service centre staffed by highly trained technicians, ensuring superior customer service and after-sales support.
Continuing its rapid regional expansion, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has grown its dealership network in Odisha from 13 to 20 outlets, with seven additional touchpoints set to open soon. This expansion underlines the brand’s commitment to enhancing its sales and service footprint across the state.
Speaking at the inauguration, Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder Classic Legends Private Limited, said, “We are excited to bring two iconic motorcycles to Bhubaneswar—the BSA Gold Star 650, representing British engineering excellence, and the striking Jawa 350 42 FJ. The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ embodies our commitment to design-centric motorcycle engineering, pushing the boundaries of price, performance, power, and style. Alongside these launches, our largest dealership in Odisha reflects our dedication to offering a premium customer experience through top-notch sales and service facilities.”
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, pioneers of the ‘Neo-Classic’ motorcycle segment in India, also introduced the all-new 350 Jawa 42 FJ in the state, as the latest addition to the Jawa “42 Life” lineup. This launch, which pays tribute to the brand’s founder, František Janeček, marks another significant milestone for the Jawa 42 series, which has already captivated riders with models like the 42 and 42 Bobber.
Along with it, the company launched of one of the BIGGEST motorcycle brands – BSA, today. The Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA), once the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer and a pillar of British industrial heritage, has a fan following since its founding in 1861 that continues to this day.
Product Highlights:
The 350 Jawa 42 FJ
- Jawa disrupts the category again with prices starting at Rs. 1.99 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), delivering the trinity of design, performance and price
- Expands the ’42 Life’ series – 42, 42 Bobber, and now 42 FJ
- Bold road presence: longer wheelbase, higher ground clearance
- Segment-first brushed aluminium tank panels
- All-new muscular neo-classic design with enhanced ergonomics
- New upswept exhaust with a distinct soundtrack; all-LED lighting
- New 350 Alpha2 engine for class-leading performance
Benchmark-setting handling and class-leading braking
Five stunning colours, and multiple cladding options
Detailed pricing below for all variants:
|Model
|Variant
|Colour
|Price (Ex-showroom Odisha)
|Jawa 42 FJ
|Dual Channel ABS, Alloy
|Deep Black Matte Red Clad
|Rs 2,23,142
|Jawa 42 FJ
|Dual Channel ABS, Alloy
|Deep Black Matte Black Clad
|Rs 2,23,142
|Jawa 42 FJ
|Dual Channel ABS, Alloy
|Cosmo Blue Matte
|Rs 2,18,142
|Jawa 42 FJ
|Dual Channel ABS, Alloy
|Mystique Copper
|Rs 2,18,142
|Jawa 42 FJ
|Dual Channel ABS, Alloy
|Aurora Green SW
|Rs 2,02,142
|Jawa 42 FJ
|Dual Channel ABS, Spoke
|Aurora Green AW
|Rs 2,13,142
The Gold Star: India’s Most Eligible Single!
Key features of the BSA Gold Star include:
- India’s Biggest Single Cylinder: A liquid-cooled, 652cc engine
- Segment-leading 55Nm and 45.6PS, delivering Gold Star-worthy performance
- Best-in-class Components: Brembo brakes with dual channel ABS, aluminium Excel rims, and Pirelli tyres
- Classic understated British styling complemented by modern features and digital-analogue instrumentation
- Six stunning colour options, including the Legacy Edition in Silver Sheen
The BSA Gold Star will be available at select dealerships across India starting August 15, 2024, with prices beginning at Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom Odisha) onwards.
|Sr. No.
|Model Name
|Price (Ex-Showroom Odisha)
|1
|Highland Green
|Rs. 3,02,990
|2
|Insignia Red
|Rs. 3,02,990
|3
|Midnight Black
|Rs. 3,14,990
|4
|Dawn Silver
|Rs. 3,14,990
|5
|Shadow Black
|Rs. 3,18,990
|6
|Legacy Edition – Sheen Silver
|Rs. 3,37,990