Bhubaneswar to host Odisha infrastructure conclave 2024 building the future of Odisha’s development

Bhubaneswar: The All-Odisha Contractors Welfare Association (AOCWA) is proud to announce the Odisha Infrastructure Conclave 2024, set to take place on 20th November 2024 at Hotel Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar. This landmark event will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, contractors, academicians, and experts to discuss the future of infrastructure development in Odisha.

The Conclave will be inaugurated by the Chief Guest His Excellency Sri Raghubar Das, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha on 20th November 2024 at 10.30 am in the presence of Sri Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, Hon’ble Minister of Housing & Urban Development, Govt Of Odisha, Sri Gokulananda Mallik, Hon’ble Minister of H& UD, Govt Of Odisha, MSME, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Sri Prithviraj Harichandan Hon’ble Minister of Works, Law and Excise, Govt Of Odisha, Sri Rabi Narayan Nayak, Hon’ble Minister of Rural Development, Panchayat Raj& Drinking Water, Govt Of Odisha, Sri Babu Singh, Hon’ble MLA, Ekamra, Bhubaneswar, Sri Soumya Ranjan Pattnaik, Former MLA & MP, Chairman, Sambad Group and other distinguished Guests and Dignitaries.

Addressing the Press Sri J. Patra, President, All Odisha Contractors Welfare Association said, “Odisha Infrastructure Conclave 2024 aims to be a transformative platform that bridges the gap between policymakers and contractors while fostering innovation and sustainability in infrastructure. Together, we will shape the future of Odisha’s development and make our dream of a $1 trillion economy a reality. We welcome all the Contractors of Odisha to join the conclave.”

With the theme “Building a Stronger Odisha: Empowering Infrastructure for Sustainable Growth,” The Odisha Infrastructure Conclave 2024 is a premier event designed to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, contractors, academicians, and thought leaders to deliberate on the future of infrastructure development in Odisha. With the state’s ambitious vision of becoming a $1 trillion economy, robust infrastructure development is a key enabler for economic growth and societal progress. This conclave aims to celebrate the contributions of contractors and stakeholders while fostering dialogue, innovation, and collaboration in the sector

The Conclave will be focused on, Empowering Stakeholders, Driving Innovation, Policy Advocacy, Sustainable Growth, Odisha’s Infrastructure Landscape, etc. highlighting issues related to Road Development, Ports and Logistics, Smart Cities, Power and Energy, Industrial Corridors, and Irrigation Projects. These achievements set the stage for a focused discussion on infrastructure policies, challenges, and future opportunities in the state. The Conclave will witness Expert Panel Discussions featuring ministers, industry leaders, and technocrats on topics like infrastructure financing, contractor roles, and innovation, Interactive Open House with stakeholders to discuss challenges and solutions.

Exemplary contributions to Odisha’s infrastructure will be awarded. The valedictory Session will envision the future of Odisha’s infrastructure landscape.

The Odisha Infrastructure Conclave 2024 is a significant step in fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders. Infrastructure is the backbone of economic growth, and this event will serve as a platform to align stakeholders on a shared vision for Odisha’s development, ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth.