Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited holds 16th Board of Directors meeting

Bhubaneswar: The 16th Board of Directors Meeting of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) was held today at second floor conference hall of Lok Seva Bhawan under the chairmanship of Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman, BSCL.

The Board approved the Budget of BSCL for the year 2010-’21, draft accounts for the year 2019-’20 and most importantly, the HR Policy, Accounts Policy for the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for better and efficient corporate governance.

The Board also approved extension of nine months to IBI Group as project management consultant (PgMC) with the Smart City for smooth execution of technology-based projects.

The BSCL Chairman directed the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) authorities to deploy more cycles across all the cycle docking stations across the city so that people can use them as means of transport, physical exercise and last mile connectivity.

The Chairman also directed BSCL to expedite its work with various ongoing projects in the post COVID-19 situation and also asked that the completed infrastructure projects including Smart Parks are put to use for efficient public use so that the benefit of the Smart City Proposal would percolate down to the grassroots level in our society.

Among others, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ashok K Meena, Principal Secretary (H&UD) G. Mathivathanan, Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, Director and CEO BSCL Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Secretary Electronics and IT Department Manoj Kumar Mishra, Government of India Nominee Director and Deputy Secretary (AMRUT) Raj Kumar and Independent Directors Dr Sarat Kumar Acharya, Siva Prasad Padhi and Prof Padmaja Mishra were present at the meeting.

