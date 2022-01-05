Bhubaneswar records 2.4 lakh+ job openings and more than 5 lakh interviews in only 90 days

Bhubaneswar : With India on its way to economic recovery post the pandemic, Bhubaneswar has emerged as one of the fastest-growing cities for professionals in India with over 5 lakh interviews in just 90 days, reveals apna.co India’s largest professional and jobs platform. The platform has also recorded over 2.4 lakh job openings in the city in the last three months.

Bhubaneswar is amongst the most important commercial hubs in Eastern India creating a variety of job opportunities across industries. With many app based platforms penetrating into the city, maximum hiring happened in sectors such as IT, operations and logistics. Professionals in Bhubaneswar were seen applying for a variety of roles including telecallers, delivery partners, sales, business development, accounts/finance, marketing and back office from October-December 2021.

Not only graduates and postgraduates, but apna is also connecting nearly 45 percent of users from Bhubaneswar with education qualification, 12th pass or under, with hyper-local opportunities. The mobile app has become a default platform for job seekers in the state in the last two years.

Commenting on the growth, Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, apna.co said, “Not only has Bhubaneswar bounced back post the pandemic, but it is also emerging as one of the fastest growing job creating markets in the country. We will continue our efforts to connect professionals with hyperlocal opportunities and continue accelerating the Temple city of India- Bhubaneswar”

25 percent of all the users from Bhubaneswar are women. apna.co has been working towards empowering women in the city by connecting them with hyper-local jobs and helping them create their professional identities.

Apna is the preferred hiring partner for top companies including, Zomato, Bharti AXA, Burger King, TeamLease, Byjus, Delhivery among others. apna has already registered more than 1.5 lakh users and onboarded over 1,100 employer partners from Bhubaneswar since its expansion to the city in Oct 2021