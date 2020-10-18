Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation withdrew its order of sealing the office of Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday withdrew its order of sealing the office of Bhubaneswar BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi.

On October 10, the BMC had sealed the MP’s office for 15 days after a video showing Sarangi celebrating her birthday with a large number of women supporters with no Covid-19 precautions went viral.

“In pursuance of a decision taken by the BMC to open all closed-down shops, commercial establishments and institutions in view of the ensuing Puja celebration, the sealing order for the MP’s office at Palaspalli is hereby withdrawn,” read a BMC letter.

The BMC also asked Sarangi to make her office premises available for sanitisation immediately and ensure adherence to all Covid-19 guidelines in the premises.

