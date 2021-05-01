Bhubaneswar : Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to vaccinate people in 18-44 age group from May 3 (Monday); Slot booking to begin from today evening in #CoWIN portal. No vaccination without registration says BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

There is no shortage of beds in Bhubaneswar. At present, the city has 7588 active cases of which 85% are under home isolation. 353 beds are now available for treatment; 50% of general beds are vacant says BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary advises people to undergo #COVID19 test immediately if they develop any symptoms; says testing facility is available at 11 private labs, 24 CHCs & PHCs in the city.