Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Mayor inaugurates Melorra’s first new-age experience centre in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Melorra (www.melorra.com), one of India’s fastest-growing D2C brands today launched its first experience centre at Nexus Esplanade Mall in Bhubaneswar Smt. Sulochana Das, Hon’ble Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)was the Chief Guest.

The store is bringing 21st-century lightweight, fine, trendy, modular and fashionable gold jewellery to women. Melorra now has 13 such centres pan India and plans to launch 350 more in the coming years.

Melorra has redefined the approach towards fashionable gold jewellery by ensuring that customers do not buy it only during festive occasions but on a more frequent basis as a fashion statement commensurate with recent trends! With Melorra, customers get a seamless choosing and buying experience including the touch, feel, and trial of jewellery. The brand currently delivers across all 718 districts and pin codes.

As per a recent Melorra survey, over 90% consumers today prefer buying trendier, fashionable, and uniquely designed gold jewellery. They claim to miss wearing gold jewellery when it is kept inside lockers and taken out only on special days. This is where Melorra is bringing in differentiation by offering lightweight and fashionable gold jewellery that can be worn with just about anything.

Speaking about this, Saroja Yeramilli, Founder and CEO, Melorra, said, “Women today demand jewellery that goes with their daily wardrobe. Capitalizing on this demand, Melorra offers customers trend-inspired lightweight and fashionable gold jewellery with 17,000+ designs to choose from, all of which come at affordable price points. We have managed to make our consumers pivot from the way they perceive gold jewellery.We welcome them to experience our newly launched Bhubaneswar centre.”

Melorra offers lightweight and affordable fashionable gold jewellery(the majority of the demand comes from the 20-50k price range).Melorra has so far delivered to over 3000 cities/towns/villages in the country and made its mark everywhere – from villages with a population of less than 10,000 to cities with a population above 1 million. With its recently expanded delivery capabilities to the US, UK, Singapore, and UAE, Melorra is making sure that gold is fashionable every day!