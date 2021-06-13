Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation lists 83 students going abroad for higher studies to undergo vaccination

Bhubaneswar : Keeping vaccination drives for all sections of the society in mind, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a unique one for students going abroad for higher studies. While 83 students are enlisted after verification of the necessary documents, 19 have already administered the Covishield doses at two designated centres so far. Others will be covered within a day or two.

As per the BMC Tweet, two COVID Vaccination Centres (CVC) are at PN College, Khurda and CMC Kalyan Mandap, Gopalpur, Cuttack. Though the Temple City is administering Covaxin to its citizens, the special arrangement is made only to help the foreign-going students for higher studies so that Covishield is made available for the students.

In fact, Cuttack and Khurda districts are originally having Covishield doses as per the vaccine management protocol of the State Government.

While the foreign bound students for higher studies in the age group of 18-44 were advised to make their requests through 1929 24X7 Call Centre at the Bhubaneswar Operations Centre (BOC), they were also requested to keep ready documents like confirmation letter of admission from foreign universities and their valid ID proof for the vaccination process.

Authorities of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited inside the BOC also designated a special desk for the document verification and listing of the students, who applied for the protection shield before they take up their foreign trip.

Debashish Dash of Kalinga Vihar, Patrapada, who is planning to join the International School of Medicine (ISM) at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, took the Covishield vaccination at PN College, Khurda on day before yesterday.

“BMC has given a wonderful opportunity to the foreign university bound students and it’s a wonderful help. At a time when students became worried over the vaccination slots this programme for them has come as a pathfinder,’’ he added.

Shawan Kumar of Khandagiri area in the city, who plans to join the Saiberian State Medical University at Tomsk city, is a happy person today as he received his Covishield jab recently.

“I was affected by COVID recently and after recovery was wondering about the vaccination process as the admission date is also approaching. However, BMC’s special arrangement for the students has come as a breather for me and now I will be confidently travelling to Saiberia for my medical studies.

Rishav Chand, a resident of Saheed Nagar, who wanted to go to Saskatoon, a city in Canada on a work permit visa after studying in University of Saskatoon doing Masters in Chemical Engineering, said “the initiative is extremely useful for students as the Covishield vaccine will help them to have a confidence building measure before they step into the foreign soil.’’

A B.Tech from NIT Rourkela, Chand, who had special interests in subjects like Petrochemical and bio-fuel engineering during his undergraduate studies before joining University of Saskatoon, said “the pro-youth and students action by the civic body is an interesting step towards empowering the beneficiaries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.’’

Suchismita Mohapatra from Palm Heights near SUM Hospital, who is planning to join Kharkiv National Medical University at Kharkov, the second biggest city in Ukraine, is happy as she has received her first dose of Covishield.

“I booked my slot through 1929 Call Centre and really grateful to the authorities for doing all the needful in a short time. It’s a very constructive step as it would help many students going abroad,’’ she added.

Urmila Pradhan of Unit 4 Postal Colony is a Third-Year student of Vinnitsa National Medical University in Ukraine was on her vacation at home. “I came home during COVID after completing my second year. I was in a great stress to take the vaccine before joining the class. Now I am happy that I can go and join my class with the two doses of vaccines.’’

