Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation issues SOP For Monitoring Home Quarantine

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation issues SOP for home quarantine of those returning from other states and abroad. The SOP aims at community participation to fight COVID19 in long term.

BMC has issued SOP for monitoring home quarantine. This SOP aims community participation to fight #COVID19 in longer term.#CommunityParticipation pic.twitter.com/F5H07UfDeN — BMC (@bmcbbsr) May 15, 2020

“This SOP aims community participation to fight COVID-19 in longer term,” the BMC said. The home quarantine period has been extended from 14 days to 28 days by Govt. Citizens who are returning from abroad in flights or from other states by Train or other means need to remain in quarantine for the specified period. The quarantine can be Home Quarantine, Pay & Use Hotel Quarantine or Govt run quarantine.

As per the SOP For Monitoring Home Quarantine :-

The citizens having separate rooms and bathrooms/toilet can stay in home quarantine. For such citizens willing to stay in home quarantine they have to strictly adhere the quarantine guidelines. Along-with the returned citizens the entire family have to be in quarantine for the specified period.

After the registration of the returnee and those willing to proceed for home quarantine, the concerned Zonal Deputy Commissioner will take step for pasting of the quarantine sticker in front of the house. While pasting the sticker, the sticker pasting staffs will also inform all the immediate neighbour about the quarantine family and hand them over the leaflet designed for their information. The leaflet design is enclosed at Annexure-l.

The pasting team should also request the neighbours to help the family by supplying essentials and medicines for them on payment basis and also they may be advised to keep a watch on the family whether they are adhering to the quarantine conditions or not. In case the neighbours found the quarantine family violating the conditions then they should immediately call 100 or 1929 to inform about such violation. They can also inform the local ward officer/ZDC/local Police about the same.

There may be certain cases that might not be registered at the screening and registering centres but detected by the police. In such cases the Police will be given quarantine stickers for pasting it in front of the house of such returnee and such information should be given to the ZDCs immediately.

Related

comments