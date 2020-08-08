Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation fights COVID-19 pandemic: With more vehicles, shifting time of active COVID cases becomes minimal

Bhubaneswar: In order to minimise the waiting period for active cases to shift to the COVID Hospital or COVID Care Centres the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has increased vehicle strength from 14 to 24 so that all cases are shifted in same day or next day (within 24 hours).

Speaking at the press conference at Gitagobinda Bhawan this afternoon, BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said that while testing had gone up rapidly across the city, cured rate has become 63.16 percent with 2,360 cured till date out of 3,573 admitted. Similarly in case of home isolation cases the cured rate is 60.11 percent with 327 cured out of 515.

On hospital facility management aspect the BMC Commissioner said how various resident welfare associations (RWA) have come forward to establish COVID Care Homes. The first community involvement initiative was initiated by the RWA of Bhawani Enclave, Saheed Nagar.

While COVID hospital monitoring is supervised by senior officials, facility managers are directly managing the COVID Care Centres and COVID Care Homes. He added that the city has got 3,461 total hospital beds including 115 ventilator facility in ICU (intensive care unit) and total 218 total ICU and HDU (high dependency units).

Speaking on the urgent need among the public to have social responsibility to wear masks and maintain social distancing inside markets, he also said that 1,737 COVID Sacetaks and 348 mentors are working tirelessly to spread awareness among the people.

The BMC Commissioner also added that in case of any difficulty regarding shifting of COVID active cases and sanitation related issues, citizens can contact 1929 helpline number of Smart City, write to [email protected], talk to /contact COVID Sachetak volunteers (list available at bmc.gov.in and bhubaneswar.me, contact ward officers, sanitary inspectors or approach the Zonal Deputy Commissioners of three administrative zones of BMC.

