Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation directs fuel stations not to sell petrol to customers without masks

Bhubaneswar : The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked owners of business establishments to put up ‘No mask no entry/no mask no goods’ signages in view of increase in Covid-19 cases.

As per the notification, ” “The CEO/Managers/Head of the offices of Govt as well as Private offices shall ensure that their employees are wearing face masks/face covers at all times while in their offices premises except when they are taking tiffin/lunches during lunch time. 6. The above advisory is in addition to adherence of other COVID appropriate behaviours like maintenance of social distancing, maintaining hand hygiene, adopting appropriate coughing/sneezing practice and no spitting in public places.”