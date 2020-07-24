Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation declared BJB Nagar, Harinagar Basti as a #ContainmentZone

Bhubaneswar: In larger public interest & to contain the spread of the virus, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today declared the below-mentioned area of BJB Nagar, Harinagar Basti as a Containment Zone. Active surveillance & contact tracing will be enhanced with sanitization of the area.

