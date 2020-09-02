Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Community Organiser given honour of COVID Warrior

Bhubaneswar: Community Organiser Saraswati Sahoo (42) of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), who faced with a severe accident on August 28 evening, breathed her last yesterday evening and cremeted during Wednesday evening as COVID-19 Warrior with guard of honour.

The body of late Saraswati Sahoo was brought from SCB Medical College and Hospital with the guidance of Team BMC to Satyanagar crematorium.

Saraswati was honoured as COVID-19 Warrior as she was engaged in the field for COVID-19 activities and faced with the accident while on duty.

However, when she was rushed to the hospital and underwent tests, she came COVID positive.

Despite several operations and trial of experts she could not survive as two legs and one hand were amputed with serious injuries in her body.

Saraswati was a dedicated worker who joined BMC in 2012.

She has served in all the three administrative zones of BMC. Originally from Tangisahi of Gurujanga, near Khordha Town, she is survived by her father Sadhu Charan Sahoo, three brothers and one widow sister- in- law.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhary, Deputy Commissioners Srimanta Mishra and Purandar Nanda three Zonal Deputy Commissioners namely Pramod Kumar Prusty, Ravinarayan Jethi and Anshuman Rath were present and paid tribute to the departed soul.

It is learnt that Zonal Community Organiser Pratap Pattanaik of South West zone with his team had coordinated a lot for the treatment of late Saraswati.

