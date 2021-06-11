Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation change vaccination timings , carry out testing drive at slum areas

Bhubaneswar : BMC Commissioner Sanjay Singh on Friday informed that from now on the Covid vaccines, first dose and second dose to the persons of 18-44 age group will be give in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon session in the capital city .

While, the persons belonging to 45+ age group will be continue to get their vaccination in the afternoon.

On the other hand, BMC with the help of its team comprising of health workers continue its health check drive in slum areas and in case of detection of symptomatic case, they are advised to isolate themselves & get tested.