Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) tightens Enforcement on C&D waste violators

Bhubaneswar : At the onset of the upcoming rainy season, the weeklong drive on Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste in the city came to an end today with tight enforcement. Perceiving the early arrival of monsoon the drive planned has a successful implementation. Communities in different wards have come forward in informing Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on such sites with huge collection of waste and supporting the enforcement squad on ground.

Covering different wards, focus group discussions were held on the compliances of Solid Waste Management Act and the rules regarding C&D Waste. As many as 124 defaulters have got notice during this drive with a collection of Rupees Six Lakh thirty seven thousand five hundred from the violators of all three administrative zones of BMC.

The seized waste from all the defaulters were dumped in two identified sites at Kargil Basti and Patia. “BMC urges citizen’s cooperation for a better liveable Bhubaneswar. Keeping the city clean and safe is a combined responsibility of public and authority. Hence the drive was essential ahead of the monsoon.’ told Mayor Sulochana Das. Such drives shall be instrumental in reducing land space consumption and possible infections, she added.

Sri Sanjya Kumar Singh, Commissioner BMC has instructed the team to plan such periodical enforcement drives to intensify sensitisation & restrict the violators. While BMC has set a timeline for cleaning of drains prior to the rainy season, this drive was another preventive measure by the city authority. BMC during the drive has urged for the cooperation of citizens further to strengthen the efforts there by reducing possible water way blockages and providing preventive measures to infectious diseases like asthma, cardiovascular disease and other related health issues.

“Practice of keeping construction materials in public places and throwing of construction and demolition materials across the road side is creating a harmful situation for fellow citizens. In such cases people need to inform BMC officials like ward officers. Also, citizens are requested to seek appropriate permission to throw their debris in right places as fixed by BMc;” told Suvendu Kumar Sahoo, Dy. Commissioner Sanitation.