Bhubaneswar Mo Bus Accident: Girl Severely Injured, Traffic Disrupted by Protests

In Bhubaneswar, a girl lost her left hand and another person was seriously injured when they were struck by a ‘Mo Bus’ near the Chandrasekharpur petrol pump due to reckless driving. The driver attempted to flee, sparking outrage among locals who blocked two buses and staged protests, causing significant traffic congestion.

The injured were taken to Capital Hospital, and witnesses criticized the driver’s speed and behavior. Protesters demanded accountability from CRUT authorities, compensation for the victims, stricter safety measures, and reduced speed limits within the city. Tension remained high as they called for a government job for the victim’s family.