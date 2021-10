Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar-Jaipur direct flight from Nov 2. Indigo will launch will flight service between Bhubaneswar-Jaipur. Direct flight service between Bhubaneswar & Jaipur to commence thrice a week from Nov 2.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia mentioned that direct flight services between Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar and Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur will commence from November 2.