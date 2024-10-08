Bhubaneswar Implements Heavy Security Measures Ahead of Durga Puja Festivities

A heavy security presence will be established in Bhubaneswar ahead of Durga Puja and Diwali, as announced by new DCP Pinak Mishra. A police flag march was conducted in areas like Laxmi Sagar and Jharpada, involving two companies of BSF forces.

Mishra warned criminals during the march and emphasized the importance of peaceful celebrations. The police will take strict action against disturbances, monitoring habitual offenders and drug dealers. They are also addressing illegal activities like Dada bati and unauthorized Puja donations, and will enforce laws against drunk driving.

Residents welcomed these efforts, hoping for a peaceful celebration. The Commissionerate Police has prepared a special blueprint for a crime-free Puja in the Twin City.