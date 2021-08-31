Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 57 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,437 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 57 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 638 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 30th August
New Positive Cases: 638
Of which 0-18 years: 110
In quarantine: 367
Local contacts: 271
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 16
2. Balasore: 23
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Bhadrak: 12
5. Boudh: 12
6. Cuttack: 57
7. Deogarh: 11
8. Dhenkanal: 10
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 4
11. Jagatsinghpur: 19
12. Jajpur: 34
13. Jharsuguda: 4
14. Kalahandi: 1
15. Kandhamal: 2
16. Kendrapada: 21
17. Keonjhar: 2
18. Khurda: 260
19. Malkangiri: 3
20. Mayurbhanj: 20
21. Nayagarh: 7
22. Nuapada: 2
23. Puri: 21
24. Rayagada: 7
25. Sambalpur: 7
26. Sundargarh: 19
27. State Pool: 57
New recoveries: 843
Cumulative tested: 18069632
Positive: 1007750
Recovered: 992473
Active cases: 7255