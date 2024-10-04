Bhubaneswar Airport to Get New Terminal

Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu announced plans for a new terminal at Bhubaneswar Airport during his review visit on Friday. The new terminal will be constructed next to the existing one and aims to increase the airport’s capacity from 40-50 lakh to 80 lakh passengers annually within a year.

The new terminal is expected to be completed within two years, with runway CAT II lights work finishing within a month. The airport currently connects 20 domestic cities and four international destinations, with plans for further expansions to accommodate growing demand. Separate arrangements for domestic and international passengers will also be included in the new design.