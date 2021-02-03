Bhopal will be made the most beautiful and cleanest city in the country: CM Chouhan

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Bhopal will be made the most beautiful and cleanest city in the country. We have to strive to ensure that Bhopal is counted among the best cities of the world in terms of cleanliness and beauty. Inclusive development of the city will be undertaken. Along with infrastructure development and beautification, work is also being done for the livelihood of economically weaker sections and their housing system in the city.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was conducting a meeting on Bhopal Beautification and Development Scheme today at the Smart City Office. Presentation was made in the meeting on the schemes released for 6 points viz. sanitation and solid waste management, water supply, sewerage, street lights, urban transport, fire service including Atmanirbhar Bhopal was given in the context of the requirements of Bhopal city up to the year 2031.

Scientific treatment of Bhanpura Khanti

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Bhanpura Khanti is being scientifically treated. Out of the total 37 acres of land, 21 acres of treated land is being commercially managed, which will generate an amount of about Rs 85 crores. Green area is being developed in the remaining 16 acres of land. This is the country’s first scientific treatment and land reclamation plan.

Solid Waste disposal in Adampur

Charcoal will be produced from 400 tonnes of waste per day by the solid waste disposal plant at Adampur. This will result in an annual savings of Rs. 4 crore 86 lakh. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed to speed up the work. Similarly, a Bio CNG plant is being set up in Adampur at a cost of Rs. 30 crores. The plant will produce 6400 kg bio CNG per day from 200 tons of wet waste in the plant. This will result in an annual savings of about Rs 2.5 crore and an income of Rs 61 lakh per year.

32 public toilets under construction

As many as 204 public toilets are being operated in Bhopal city under the cleanliness drive and 32 are under construction. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan issued instructions to ensure their continuous maintenance and cleanliness. It was informed in the presentation that a target has been set to build a total of 315 public and community toilets by the year 2031.

20 waste transfer stations

By the year 2031, 20 waste transfer centres will be developed in the city. At present six waste transfer stations are in operation, and 13 transformer stations will become operational by the end of this year. GPS based monitoring of garbage collection vehicles is being done. There are currently two zero waste colonies. The target is to develop 100 zero waste colonies by the year 2026.

Water supply and sewerage

About 363 MLD water is being supplied currently in the city for a population of 23 lakh 39 thousand. The goal is to ensure availability of 468 MLD water for 31 lakh population by the year 2031. About 92 percent replacement work of the old Kolar Gravity Feedermain has been completed. To improve the water supply system, an action plan for replacement of old lines, increase in storage capacity, expansion of network, water supply work plan with tap connection in every house is being chalked out. By the year 2026, the goal is to expand sewerage network up to 1520 kilometers and increase treatment capacity to 493 MLD.

Street lights

Bhopal city has 65 thousand 30 street lights which will be changed by smart LEDs by the year 2026. The target is to install 80 thousand smart LED lights by 2031 in Bhopal.

Urban transport

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that arrangements should be made to install panic buttons and publicize and make girls and women aware of the system. He stressed the need to develop a well-equipped Model Bus Stand in Bhopal. It was informed in the presentation that depots are currently being run in ISBT, Jawahar Chowk and Bairagarh. Apart from this, new depots will also be developed in Bagh Sewaniya, Kokta, Veer Savarkar Setu, Bhanpur Khanti, Old RTO Office, Putli Ghar, Nadra, Arif Nagar and Vidya Nagar.

Fire Station

There are currently 11 fire stations in Bhopal. By the year 2026, 19 fire stations and 52 hydraulic platforms will be operational.

Detailed information was given during the presentation on housing for all, road network, metro rail system, upgradation of intersections, flyover construction, development of gardens, revenue management for the construction of Atmanirbhar Bhopal, Nazul land withdrawal, skill training and employment, construction of commercial assets, formation of self-help groups, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana and extension of night shelters (rain baseras). Along with this, a presentation was also given on the provisions made for beautification, protection and recreation of the city.