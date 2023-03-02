Bhojpur’s Millet Festival will increase the awareness among the people towards Shree Anna: PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that Bhojpur’s Millet Festival will increase the awareness among the people towards Shree Anna. Shri Modi further said that it will also encourage people to include it in their diet. A two-day Millets Mahotsav was organized from 28th February to 1st March 2023 at Bhojpur district of Bihar.

Responding to a tweet thread by Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“भोजपुर का मिलेट महोत्सव श्री अन्न के प्रति लोगों की जागरूकता तो बढ़ाएगा ही, साथ ही इसे खानपान में भी शामिल करने के लिए प्रेरित करेगा।

https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1903485”