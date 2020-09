Kendrapada: The Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapada district, which was closed on March 13 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, will reopen for tourists from October 1. However, the visitors will not be allowed to enter the park during daytime. Those opting to spend night at Dangamal by booking rooms will only be allowed to visit the park, informed Rajnagar DFO Bikash Ranjan Das. Room booking facility at Gupti and Habalikhati will remain suspended. The rooms can be booked online .

