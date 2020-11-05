Bharti Realty Installs Face Recognition Mechanism to Ensure contactless entry for its tenants and partners

New Delhi: Bharti Realty, the real estate arm of Bharti Enterprises, has installed face recognition mechanism at the parking entrance of Worldmark Gurugram to provide a safe and contactless entry for its tenants and partners. The company has currently introduced this mechanism in Worldmark Gurugram as a pilot project and is expected to be replicated across all Bharti Realty developments soon.

Bharti Realty is always known to set new benchmarks in the commercial development segment. The company is yet again ready with another futuristic innovation, the face recognition mechanism in the parking entrance at Worldmark Gurugram, wherein there is a complete contact less boom barrier operation at the entry. Also, to avoid contacts while entering individual offices, the face recognition systems have been installed at the office entries for a touchless and safe access for their tenants.

Commenting on the development, Mr. S.K. Sayal, Whole Time Director & CEO, Bharti Realty Limited said, “The world is going through a change with the current COVID-19 pandemic which has reshaped how the world works. One change that is helping the world overcome this situation is to minimise contact. In this context, some technologies are already starting to thrive. The fear of touching public surfaces sparked by the Covid outbreak is driving a major shift from biometric solutions, such as fingerprint scans to face recognition systems for allowing access to employees across office premises globally to enforce security amid this crisis situation.”

Organisations looking to future-proof their businesses must embrace the 21st Century Development paradigm for their new and existing office premises. Strategically located, intelligently designed, and equipped with technology-driven facilities, 21st century real estate development projects are conceived to observe the highest standards of health and safety, and Bharti Realty’s developments are designed ahead of time to meet and often exceed all the standards of this new way of life to provide safe and comfortable operating environment in its premises.

